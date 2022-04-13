 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Community Corrections Center administrator arrested on two felonies

  • Updated
Nebraska State Patrol logo

A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff member was arrested Wednesday on two felony charges. 

Nikki Peterson, 32, a unit administrator at the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communications with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate, both of which are felony offenses.

Peterson had been with employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since November 2008 and has resigned. 

Reach the writer at emejia@journalstar.com

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

