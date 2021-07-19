Lincoln City Council unanimously approves California native as city's newest police chief

Lincoln police officers -- and four former police chiefs -- filled the City Council chambers Monday as the council unanimously approved California native Teresa Ewins as the city's newest police chief.

Council Chairman James Michael Bowers read a letter from the Lincoln Police Union endorsing Ewins and said officers he’s talked to personally have all supported Ewins as police chief.

“It was unanimous from several officers I spoke to. They’re excited, they’re energized,” he said. “You’re the right person at the right time.”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird introduced Ewins, saying her commitment to community policing and supporting officers, to diversity, equity, inclusion, transparency and accountability made her the “consensus candidate” by the department and community.

“I am finally here,” Ewins said to the council. “LPD has been nothing but gracious. I thank them for making me feel comfortable. I think the transition will be seamless. I really do.”

Ewins, 55, a commander with the San Francisco Police Department, was one of four finalists and among 31 applicants for the job to replace Jeff Bliemiester, who left for a job in the private sector.