'Life or Meth': Nebraska and federal criminal justice agencies outline battle plan

The task force made 369 felony arrests in 2017, 404 in 2018 and 408 in 2019.

In 2020, Dale's task force made 319 such arrests — a five-year low for the group of investigators he said coincided with a decrease in the local supply of meth. It seemed to be a turning point, progress made in the local fight against the substance.

But in 2021, the number rose again, though only moderately over the five-year average. The task force made 435 felony arrests — 66 more than in 2017 — while seizing 88.9 more pounds of meth in 2021 then they did four years prior.

It's impossible to "illustrate how the supply of meth has gone up," Dale told the Journal Star.

Dale said the task force has altered tactics over the past half-decade, holding off on initial arrests of local distributors, instead monitoring the sellers in an effort to track down regional distributors.

In that way, the task force has been successful, arresting more dealers on felony charges and seizing more drugs than ever before. But the challenge posed to the local task force by the recent flood of methamphetamine isn't a lack of information, but a lack of resources, Dale said.