Leader of Nebraska meth organization sentenced to 30 years, acting US attorney says

A 56-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in the area and launder the proceeds.

Keevan Dean was at the center of Operation Dog Pound, a DEA task force's investigation into the drug trafficking organization he headed, Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp said.

There is no parole in federal prison.

In September 2018, task force members got authorization to intercept and monitor Dean’s phone calls and text messages, which helped investigators learn who was involved and how methamphetamine was being brought to Nebraska.

Sharp said the investigation led to the seizure of numerous multi-pound packages of methamphetamine sent by U.S. mail and 10 pounds of meth in a car traveling from California to Nebraska.

The operation ended Nov. 16, 2018, with arrests in Nebraska, Iowa and California and the seizure of $55,000, nine firearms, 2.75 pounds of meth, a Mercedes Benz and $30,000 in jewelry and valuables.

At least five others were sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy, including Timothy Agee who got 23 years, Travis Harvey 20 years and Francis Peeples 10.