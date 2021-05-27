Leader of Nebraska meth organization sentenced to 30 years, acting US attorney says

A 56-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in the area and launder the proceeds.
Keevan Dean was at the center of Operation Dog Pound, a DEA task force's investigation into the drug trafficking organization he headed, Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp said.
There is no parole in federal prison.
In September 2018, task force members got authorization to intercept and monitor Dean’s phone calls and text messages, which helped investigators learn who was involved and how methamphetamine was being brought to Nebraska.
Sharp said the investigation led to the seizure of numerous multi-pound packages of methamphetamine sent by U.S. mail and 10 pounds of meth in a car traveling from California to Nebraska.
The operation ended Nov. 16, 2018, with arrests in Nebraska, Iowa and California and the seizure of $55,000, nine firearms, 2.75 pounds of meth, a Mercedes Benz and $30,000 in jewelry and valuables.
At least five others were sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy, including Timothy Agee who got 23 years, Travis Harvey 20 years and Francis Peeples 10.
“The investigation into the Keevan Dean Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) proved once again that drugs and violence go hand-in-hand,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said.
During the course of the investigation, King said investigators uncovered more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 firearms.
"These items alone are dangerous, but when combined, exemplify an extreme threat to our communities. With Dean off of the streets for 30 years, and members of the DTO serving time for their involvement, our families and our streets are safer,” he said.
The case was investigated by the DEA, Nebraska State Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Omaha Police Department, Bellevue Police Department, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Pair accused of hauling 645 pounds of pot on I-80 through Lincoln area
Two men remained at the Lancaster County jail Thursday, a day after prosecutors charged them in connection with 645 pounds of marijuana found in their rental truck.
Brandon Arrington, 30, of McDonough, Georgia, and Edward Babb of Houston both are facing four felonies: two counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of no drug tax stamp.
In an affidavit for their arrests, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy said he stopped a GMC Penske rental truck with Virginia plates Tuesday after seeing its passenger side tires cross onto the shoulder of Interstate 80 near the Lincoln Airport exit.
During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious the men were involved in criminal activity.
They both denied a request to search the truck, but the deputy deployed his police dog around it after seeing what he believed to be marijuana residue on the floorboard.
The search turned up 645 pounds of marijuana and 4.74 pounds of THC vapor pens in the truck's cargo area inside cardboard boxes wrapped in plastic wrap, according to court records.
On Wednesday, at their first court appearances on the charges, Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton set their bonds at $250,000.
Lancaster County deputies find 109 lbs of pot in I-80 traffic stop
A California woman was arrested Friday morning after Lancaster County sheriff's deputies found more 100 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
At about 9:30 a.m., Pakou J. Yang, 37, of Oroville, was pulled over on Interstate 80 about three miles east of the Pleasant Dale interchange for following another vehicle too closely.
During the stop, a deputy determined the 2018 Nissan that Yang was driving was a one-way rental, which the deputy described in court records as a common sign of drug trafficking. She also became "extremely nervous" while being questioned by the deputy.
Deputies searched the vehicle after a drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs. They found 109.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in the trunk, according to court records.
Yang was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. She remained in jail Friday on $50,000 bail.
