Kerrey asks Ricketts for Easter pardon of Ed Poindexter; governor calls it a 'political move'

Former Gov. Bob Kerrey has asked Gov. Pete Ricketts to consider granting "an Easter pardon" to Ed Poindexter, who has served 50 years in prison since his conviction tied to the killing of an Omaha police officer in 1970.

"We do not need to argue about whether Ed Poindexter is guilty," Kerrey wrote Ricketts a week ago.

"Nor do we have to stop remembering the heroism and sacrifice of Larry Minard," he stated.

Minard was the Omaha police officer who was killed when he touched a suitcase filled with dynamite that appeared to have been armed as a booby trap for police who were lured to the scene.

"We only need to answer two questions: Has Mr. Poindexter been punished enough, and would he be a threat to public safety if he were released?" Kerrey wrote Ricketts.

"My answer is 'yes' to the first of these questions and 'no' to the second."

Kerrey told Ricketts that "you know that the most powerful force in life is forgiveness. Christ's last words on the cross was to ask God to forgive those who had carried out the brutal death of his earthly body."