 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kerrey asks Ricketts for Easter pardon of Ed Poindexter; governor calls it a 'political move'
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Kerrey asks Ricketts for Easter pardon of Ed Poindexter; governor calls it a 'political move'

{{featured_button_text}}
March for Ed Poindexter's release

Preston Love Jr. (left) and John Else (center holding sign) were among those in late November who marched to Gov. Pete Ricketts' home in Omaha and called on him and the Nebraska Pardons Board to release Edward Poindexter.

 NANCY GAARDER, Omaha WORLD-HERALD

Former Gov. Bob Kerrey has asked Gov. Pete Ricketts to consider granting "an Easter pardon" to Ed Poindexter, who has served 50 years in prison since his conviction tied to the killing of an Omaha police officer in 1970.

"We do not need to argue about whether Ed Poindexter is guilty," Kerrey wrote Ricketts a week ago.

"Nor do we have to stop remembering the heroism and sacrifice of Larry Minard," he stated.

After 45 years in prison, question remains: Cop killer or political prisoner?

Minard was the Omaha police officer who was killed when he touched a suitcase filled with dynamite that appeared to have been armed as a booby trap for police who were lured to the scene.

"We only need to answer two questions: Has Mr. Poindexter been punished enough, and would he be a threat to public safety if he were released?" Kerrey wrote Ricketts.

Bob Kerrey

Former Sen. Bob Kerrey speaks prior to a regional Rotary event at Nebraska Innovation Campus in 2016.
Ed Poindexter

Poindexter

"My answer is 'yes' to the first of these questions and 'no' to the second."

Kerrey told Ricketts that "you know that the most powerful force in life is forgiveness. Christ's last words on the cross was to ask God to forgive those who had carried out the brutal death of his earthly body."

It is in that spirit, Kerrey wrote, that he is asking that the Nebraska Board of Pardons grant a pardon that would release Poindexter from prison on April 4, Easter Day.

People show up to Pardons Board to ask consideration for Ed Poindexter

When asked Tuesday for his response, Ricketts described Kerrey's request as "a completely political move."

Kerrey is a Democrat; Ricketts is a Republican. 

"Bob has my phone number; he can call me," the governor said. "He knows that Poindexter would need to apply to the Pardons Board just like everybody else."

Poindexter and David Rice, both young Black men at the time, were convicted in 1971 of the crime during a period of intense racial tension and division.

Mondo we Langa (David Rice) dies after 44 years in prison

Rice died in prison in 2016. Minard, a white police officer, was 29 when he was killed in the explosion.

Poindexter is 76 now and in failing health.

Preston Love Jr., a longtime advocate for Black justice, made an unsuccessful bid for "a benevolent release" for Poindexter during a hearing before the Board of Pardons last year.

The board is composed of Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen. 

In a telephone interview, Kerrey said the case was first brought to his attention when he was governor in the mid-1980s.

Well-known activist comes to Nebraska, calls for prisoners' release

"My own experience (as governor) is to be very supportive of the governor, the attorney general and the secretary of state" in their role as members of the Board of Pardons, Kerrey said.

"I do not want to pin down the governor politically," he said. "Those are difficult decisions."

But this is not a question of determining guilt or innocence or an action that would involve any risk to public safety, Kerrey said, but rather a question of whether this is a time for "an act of compassion, a good thing to do" at an Easter moment.  

Kerrey served as governor from 1983 to 1987 and then as one of Nebraska's U.S. senators from 1989 to 2001. He lives in New York City.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News