A federal jury in Nebraska has returned a $3 million verdict in favor of a North Platte woman who sued her former employer for continued sexual harassment by a male co-worker.

At the end of a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Omaha, the jury awarded Katrina Beran $500,000 in total damages for emotional distress and $2.5 million in punitive damages against the company that owns Linden Court, a skilled nursing home in North Platte.

In the lawsuit, her attorney, Jennifer Turco Meyer, said Beran had started working there in March 2019 as a nursing aide and medication aide.

In January 2020, a male employee, Chris Eugene, started to sexually harass her at work.

Meyer said Beran was stunned when he groped her buttocks in the cafeteria when she was bent over, then unexpectedly grabbed her hand and wouldn't let go when they were making a bed in a patient's room.

Another time, she said, Eugene shoved Beran out of the way while lifting a resident, saying it was a "man's job," then pushed Beran against the wall and groped her breasts.

She learned other women had similar experiences with the man touching them and saying derogatory things about women.

On Jan. 27, 2020, she reported the harassment to her supervisor after he told her to "cool your hormones and take the rag out" and she got so upset she started to cry.

Meyer said Beran's supervisor asked her if she was overreacting because she was stressed but agreed to report it to her supervisor and move Beran to another hall so she could avoid him, according to the lawsuit.

Later that same day, the man elbowed her in the chest in suspected retaliation for reporting him, she said. Beran reported that, too, and asked to move floors to avoid further incidents.

But there continued to be incidents, including two with a female resident, who had previously complained about the same man.

Meyer said on Feb. 6, 2020, Beran reported the incidents between the man and the resident, but her supervisor and a human resources employee tried to convince Beran to say things that weren't true.

She refused and told the truth.

The next day, Beran was suddenly terminated.

When Beran asked why, she was told it was because she was "targeting" her co-worker.

The next month, Beran filed a claim for sex discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Later that year, she filed a lawsuit against VSL North Platte Court LLC, which owns Linden Court.

At trial, Meyer argued Beran had been subject to a hostile work environment and that other female staff members had made similar complaints about the same employee.

Attorney Colin Bernard, who represented VSL, argued Beran's allegations were "entirely uncorroborated by supporting evidence" and lacked credibility.

In his trial brief, he said, even if Beran capably convinced the jury her description of her male co-worker's conduct was accurate, it wasn't extreme enough to demonstrate a hostile work environment.

On Friday, the jury disagreed and found in Beran's favor.

Bernard didn't immediately return a request for comment or say whether VSL planned to appeal.

In an email Wednesday, Meyer said: "The jury’s verdict demonstrates our community’s commitment to keeping employees safe in the workplace and the community’s expectation that companies go beyond adopting merely symbolic statements on equal employment opportunity and toothless policies in the employee handbook."

Eugene, the employee whose conduct was at issue, no longer has a nurse's aide license in Nebraska.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers