Jury decides fate of 19-year-old Fairbury man charged in beating death of 2-year-old

Deputies found Hollen face-down in a closed closet with bruising on the back of his head, arms, back and legs and two black eyes, Deputy Thomas Osienger wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where he died the next day.

"The evidence that has been presented to you in this case during the last week shows beyond a reasonable doubt that Jake Gonzalez ... got angry and literally beat Hollen Siedschlag to death," Tangeman said. "I tried to think of a nicer way to say that, but there really isn't any. That's exactly what happened."

He said there was nothing the doctors could do.

Tangeman said Bailey Siedschlag had just picked up Hollen from child care at about 4:45 p.m. He'd been fine there all day. But she dropped him off at home with Gonzalez to change a dirty diaper while she and her daughter headed to Walmart.

It was in that brief window that Gonzalez grew frustrated at Hollen and snapped, Tangeman said.

"You don't bust a kid's lip or cause knuckle or hand marks on their head and cause literally dozens of injuries on the abdomen, on the face, all over the kid's body. You don't do that on accident," Tangeman said.