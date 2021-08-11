Juniata man shot after overnight standoff identified by state patrol

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the man who a trooper shot and killed early Wednesday following an overnight standoff in Adams County.

State patrol Capt. Jeff Roby said Brooks Hacker, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene after a member of the patrol's SWAT team fired one shot at the man as he left a residence in Juniata amid the standoff.

Hacker had shot and wounded a Lincoln-based member of the SWAT team and fired shots into at least three state patrol vehicles in the hours before he was shot, according to the patrol. The wounded trooper, who remains unidentified, was treated for non-life-threatening injures at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings and has been released, Roby said.

Hacker had been shooting a gun outside a residence near Fifth Street and North Brass Avenue in Juniata shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Roby said. A woman called 911 and reported Hacker, who she said was intoxicated, had been verbally and then physically aggressive toward her before firing a handgun toward her, according to the patrol.

The woman was able to hide and call police, Roby said. He said the nature of the initial dispute remains unclear.