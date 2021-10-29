Judicial order restricting Fortenberry's access to evidence called routine

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld of Los Angeles has issued a protective order that prohibits Rep. Jeff Fortenberry from being left alone with evidence related to his indictment on charges of lying to the FBI about illegal foreign donations to his 2016 reelection campaign.

Blumenfeld will preside at Fortenberry's trial in Los Angeles, which is scheduled to begin on Dec. 14.

Fortenberry's attorney, John Littrell of Los Angeles, said the judge's order was routine, "not an unusual step at all."

"The prosecution proposes an order like this in any case involving the use of confidential informants," Littrell said.

"The protective order does not limit the congressman's access to information and it will not inhibit our ability to defend this case."

Judge Blumenfeld ordered: "At no time, under no circumstances, will any cooperator materials be left in the possession, custody or control of defendant, regardless of the defendant's custody status."