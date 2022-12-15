Judge tosses lawsuit seeking hand recount in District 26 Nebraska Legislature race

A Lancaster County District Court judge tossed a lawsuit seeking a hand recount in a legislative race, writing the complaint had not been properly filed with the court.

In an order on Thursday, Judge Kevin McManaman wrote the filing from Russ Barger did not have an electronic notary seal to provide verification as required by the court.

But even if the complaint had been filed properly with the court, McManaman said he found the argument that a legislative candidate could specify the method for a recount unpersuasive.

Barger lost the District 26 race to George Dungan by 224 votes. Dungan, the senator-elect, collected 5,960 votes to Barger’s 5,736 in the race to represent northeast Lincoln in the Legislature.

Outside of the roughly 59-vote margin that would have triggered an automatic recount under state statute — an amount equal to 1% of Dungan’s total — Barger filed a petition with Secretary of State Bob Evnen and requested a hand recount of the race.

Evnen denied Barger’s request, saying any recount would be done by machine, the same method used on Election Day. Barger later sued Evnen and Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively to force a hand recount.

While the complaint focused on that issue, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which represented Evnen in the case, pointed out the court might not have jurisdiction because the motion and affidavit were not properly notarized.

The petition, which was signed electronically, did not have a stamp identifying the notary’s commission.

McManaman, in his order, said any person who asks the court to order a public official to do a specific act “must follow the procedural requirements set forth” under Nebraska law.

There are avenues available for motions and affidavits to be notarized electronically, McManaman noted, specifically the Electronic Notary Public Act, but Barger’s documents did not satisfy those requirements.

The judge also said an attempt by Barger’s attorney, David Begley of Omaha, to salvage the filing by referring to a separate law – the Nebraska Uniform Transaction Act – at oral arguments on Tuesday “missed the point.”

“It may have been an electronically signed document, but it was simply not a verified affidavit as required,” McManaman said.

Even with the case dismissed for failing to follow procedure, McManaman said Barger’s argument that he was entitled to a hand recount in the District 26 race was “without merit.”

Barger argued one statute governing election recounts — 32-1118 — was silent on the method to be used for a recount, which allowed “the apparent loser at a general election for a seat in the Legislature” to request the votes be recounted by hand.

McManaman said that wasn’t the case: “Nowhere in 32-1118, the section relied upon by (Barger), is there any language providing that a recount is to be conducted by hand.”

He also said a companion statute dealing with recount procedures — 32-1119 — did not only apply to close elections, as Barger had attempted to argue, but should be read and considered together.

And one subsection of 32-1119, which states the “procedures for the recounting of ballots shall be the same as those used for the counting of ballots on Election Day” would govern recounts both inside of and outside of the 1% margin, McManaman wrote.

“If the Legislature meant to impose a specific or different recounting method based on the size of the margin, it would have simply said so,” he said.

Earlier this week, Barger said he did not think there would be time to file a second lawsuit if McManaman tossed the first because it was improperly filed.

On Thursday, Dungan said the “ball is in Barger’s court” for how to proceed, but said he agreed with the judge’s opinion.

“I’m ready for this to be done so we can move on and get to the policy work,” Dungan said. “I’m hopeful this will be the end of this long process.”

