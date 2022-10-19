Judge to review photos, videos of Norfolk police exhuming remains in alleged illegal abortion case

MADISON — A district court judge will rule on whether photos and video from police digging up the remains of a baby buried north of Norfolk will be admissible at a 41-year-old woman's trial.

Judge Mark Johnson took the case against Jessica Burgess under advisement after a hearing on Wednesday.

Burgess is alleged to have ordered a two-pill combination aimed at terminating the pregnancy of her then-17-year-old daughter, Celeste Burgess, last spring. Prosecutors have said that the elder Burgess administered the pills on April 20. Celeste Burgess’ pregnancy is believed to have ended on April 22.

After the teenager’s pregnancy ceased, the mother and daughter allegedly buried the remains three times over the next three days — twice on a residential property north of Norfolk and once near a cemetery in Stanton County.

Previous testimony from Norfolk Police Sgt. Ben McBride, a detective at the time of the alleged incidents, indicated that the Burgesses attempted to burn the remains before the third and final burial.

As such, Jessica Burgess has been charged with prohibited acts with human remains, concealing the death of another person, false information, abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation and performing an abortion by someone other than a licensed physician.

McBride said he began investigating the alleged abortion and subsequent disposal of the body on April 26. One of Celeste Burgess’ co-workers notified a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol that Celeste Burgess had discussed having experienced a miscarriage and needing to “dig the body up and burn the baby’s body” on April 25. The trooper notified McBride, who started his investigation.

On April 29, McBride said the Burgesses led police to a residential property north of Norfolk where the remains were buried. Once at the property, McBride, with help from deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, exhumed the remains.

Law enforcement officers photographed and took videos of the exhumation, McBride testified Wednesday.

Madison County Attorney Joe Smith offered 15 photos taken by law enforcement as evidence, plus segments of video taken during the disinterment.

Brad Ewalt, Jessica Burgess’ attorney, didn’t object to the photo and video content being admitted for purposes of Wednesday’s hearing, but he said 15 photos of essentially the same thing was too many. Three or four photos would suffice, he said.

Further, Ewalt said, showing a jury the photos and videos that Smith offered could be prejudicial.

“The contents are somewhat concerning,” he said. “It might be too much for a jury and unfairly prejudice them against my client.”

McBride testified that the photos and videos presented by Smith were true and accurate portrayals of what police uncovered on April 29.

In addition to the evidence received Wednesday, Smith filed a motion in August to have a hearing on the admissibility of statements made by Jessica Burgess; the qualification of a pathologist as an expert witness; photographs of the autopsy; records of an exam performed at a hospital on March 8; and statements made by doctors concerning the baby and its date of conception.

Smith also intends to introduce evidence that includes statements allegedly exchanged between the Burgesses regarding what was done with the remains in the days following the baby’s death.

The county attorney did say the methodology used by the pathologist to determine the age of the baby when it died — Celeste Burgess is alleged to have been about 29 weeks' pregnant — has been used infrequently enough that there might not be any previous case to reference. As a result, Smith said he wouldn’t oppose additional review of the methodology employed by the pathologist.

Last week, Ewalt filed a motion to quash two charges against Jessica Burgess: concealing the death of another person and performing an abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation.

A hearing on Ewalt’s motion to quash will be ruled upon pending the defense attorney's review of additional evidence and his subsequent submission of a written brief and argument.

Jessica Burgess is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 4. Her trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 12, although Ewalt said a December trial “might be a little ambitious.” The three felonies and two misdemeanors for which the elder Burgess is charged carry up to an eight-year prison sentence if she is convicted.

Celeste Burgess, charged with prohibited acts with human remains, concealing a person's death and false reporting, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Nov. 28. The 18-year-old could face up to a four-year prison sentence.

Smith said it wasn’t likely that the trials for the two would be consolidated.