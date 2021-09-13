Judge sets Staplehurst man's bond at $500K for allegedly soliciting teen for nude photos to sell

A judge has set a Staplehurst man's bond at a half million dollars on allegations that he solicited a 16-year-old boy for graphic photos in hopes of making money off them.

Butler County Attorney Julie Reiter charged Matthew French, 35, last week with sex trafficking of a minor, attempted creation/distribution of child pornography and felony child abuse.

If convicted he would face 25 years to life in prison on the most serious count.

In an affidavit for French's arrest, Butler County Sheriff's Sgt. Zachary Pilcher said he was called to a high school in the county after the school's superintendent called dispatch saying the school's email security software had flagged an email that contained sexually explicit questions.

It had been sent to a 16-year-old student.

Pilcher said the teen said that French, an acquaintance, told him via social media that he could be paid $30 to $190 if he filled out a survey, which led to the email.

The sergeant said the email tracked back to French.