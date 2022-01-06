Judge sentences 19-year-old Fairbury man in beating death of 2-year-old

"Even a person who has committed serious crimes can rehabilitate themselves, can reform themselves, and return to society as productive citizens," Breen said.

He said Gonzalez had a harrowing childhood, moving from town to town and school to school in Texas and Nebraska, at times homeless and living out of a car with his family.

He was 17 when he was charged in the first case, 18 in the second.

On the other side, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Bill Tangeman asked for an "exceedingly long" sentence to ensure the safety of the people of Nebraska.

"In his 19 short years on this Earth he's left a path of death and destruction," he said.

On Feb. 26, 2021, Hollen Siedschlag's mom returned from the store to find him barely breathing in a closet at the apartment she shared with Gonzalez.

At trial, she said Gonzalez threatened to do the same to her daughter if she called for help.

Her son died the next day, his liver damaged beyond repair by the time she could get help by using a code word to let safety workers know there was trouble.