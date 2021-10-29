Judge orders Fortenberry not to be left alone with evidence

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld of Los Angeles has issued a protective order that prohibits Rep. Jeff Fortenberry from being left alone with evidence related to his indictment on charges of lying to the FBI about illegal foreign donations to his 2016 reelection campaign.

Blumenfeld will preside at Fortenberry's trial in Los Angeles, which is scheduled to begin on Dec. 14.

"At no time, under no circumstances, will any cooperator materials be left in the possession, custody or control of defendant, regardless of the defendant's custody status," the judge ordered.

"Because these materials could be used to identify the confidential informants or cooperating witnesses, the court finds that the unauthorized dissemination or distribution of the materials may compromise the ability of such persons to participate effectively in future investigations in an undercover capacity and/or may expose him/her to potential safety risks."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins, chief of the public corruption and civil rights section of the U.S. Department of Justice in Los Angeles, said at a preliminary hearing last week that he intends to call eight witnesses, including some who may be current or former employees in the nine-term Lincoln congressman's office.