Judge OKs case against Wymore to go forward alleging gender-based discrimination, harassment

A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit can go forward against the city of Wymore and its Emergency Medical Services department on three former workers' claims of gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.

Rylee Meints, Blake Pesetsky and Matthew Mittan say that between 2015 and 2020 they experienced or witnessed sexual harassment, then suffered retaliation after complaining about it.

Two allege they were terminated wrongfully after reporting the harassment and one left the department over the conditions, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last year.

Tara Stingley, an attorney for the city, had argued the case should be dismissed because the three were volunteer members of Wymore EMS and not city employees.

Wymore, a town of about 1,300 people south of Beatrice, provides a 24-hour ambulance service, paying its volunteers per call.

In an order last week, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said for purposes of the motion to dismiss he must assume the allegations true. And the former workers said they were employees.

Stingley also argued that those named in the lawsuit, including Wymore EMS president Jeff Argo, Rescue Chief Shawna Schwartz, Darren Allington, a former supervisor, and Milton Pike, the mayor, all should be dismissed because the right to be free from transgender and sexual orientation discrimination wasn't clearly established.

Gerrard said it is true that in the years prior to the alleged conduct there had been a shift in the law away from criminalizing same-sex conduct and marginalizing the rights of those who don't conform to traditional sexual stereotypes.

"That doesn't, however, give this court leave to find that a freestanding constitutional right that has not been recognized by the Supreme Court or the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals was, nonetheless, clearly established," he wrote.

Gerrard said he didn't find a controlling case, or even a "robust consensus of persuasive authority, holding that discrimination based on an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity violated such person's constitutional rights."

However, he said, the conduct alleged here — which included frequent comments of a sexual nature, a supervisor propositioning for sexual favors and exposing his genitals — was the type ordinarily seen in sexual harassment claims where gender identity or conformity is not an issue.

He said what Allington and Schwartz were alleged to have said and done would qualify as sexual harassment without respect to the victim's gender identity, and the victims sufficiently alleged it created a hostile work environment.

Stingley argued the alleged conduct wasn't sufficiently severe or pervasive. For instance, there was no physical contact alleged.

But the judge said the allegations included one supervisor asking repeatedly for oral sex, making graphic and vulgar references to female anatomy, and exposing himself in the workplace; and another supervisor continually asking one of the workers about his sexual practices and preferences, and others in the workplace about his sexual preferences.

"These allegations, presumed to be true, show conduct that was not merely rude or unpleasant, but conduct that is objectively, as well as subjectively to the plaintiffs, offensive, extreme, severe and pervasive," Gerrard said.

The plaintiffs alleged that top decision-makers for the city and Wymore EMS were directly involved in the unlawful conduct.

"These allegations give rise to an inference that this culture is a policy decision made by one or more of the individual defendants whose edicts or acts may fairly be said to represent official policy," the judge said.

He said who had the final decision-making authority is a matter to be sorted out in discovery.

In response to the ruling, the attorney for the three, Vince Powers, said: “My clients just wanted to help people in their community. They did not want to be treated that way.“

In the lawsuit, he alleged Pesetsky's supervisors singled him out, demanding that he disclose to patients that he is transgender and was born a woman and ultimately refusing to allow him to treat patients by himself. When he reported it to city managers, they allegedly encouraged other employees not to trust him or back him up and made physical threats against him.

Powers said city managers and supervisors who witnessed the sexual harassment of Pesetsky and others laughed, rather than take remedial action.

Meints alleges Allendale, one of her supervisors who no longer works at Wymore EMS, made verbal and written requests to her for sexual favors and sexually harassed her co-worker Pesetsky. Shortly after she went to Schwartz and the mayor to report it, she was suspended, then terminated.

Mittan, whom Powers described as a gay man with nonconforming gender/sex appearance, actions and behavior, alleges he was continually subjected to sexual comments that interfered with his ability to do the work in the nearly five years he worked there.

When he opposed or reported it, officials retaliated against him, Powers alleges.

The three are seeking a jury trial and compensation for their lost pay and benefits, as well as reinstatement to their positions or front pay.