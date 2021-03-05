Judge finds Dawes County sheriff found guilty of misconduct

CHADRON -- A judge on Thursday found Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey guilty of official misconduct after failing to accept an inmate arrested by another agency.

Though Dailey asserted he would not accept Jesse Sierra due to medical condition or high-risk status, the court ruled the evidence proves otherwise.

The case stemmed from the July 2019 arrest of Sierra, a South Dakota man apprehended in Crawford on suspicion of sexual assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. According to court documents, Sierra allegedly strangled a 21-year-old South Dakota woman for a week -- much of the time in Crawford -- using his hands and Christmas lights, beating her to the point of unconsciousness, threatening to kill her and repeatedly molesting her.

Sierra was ultimately arrested by the Chadron Police Department, which was assisted in its investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.