Judge finds Dawes County sheriff found guilty of misconduct
Judge finds Dawes County sheriff found guilty of misconduct

  • Updated
CHADRON -- A judge on Thursday found Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey guilty of official misconduct after failing to accept an inmate arrested by another agency.

Though Dailey asserted he would not accept Jesse Sierra due to medical condition or high-risk status, the court ruled the evidence proves otherwise.

The case stemmed from the July 2019 arrest of Sierra, a South Dakota man  apprehended in Crawford on suspicion of sexual assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. According to court documents, Sierra allegedly strangled a 21-year-old South Dakota woman for a week -- much of the time in Crawford -- using his hands and Christmas lights, beating her to the point of unconsciousness, threatening to kill her and repeatedly molesting her.

Sierra was ultimately arrested by the Chadron Police Department, which was assisted in its investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Dailey had not even seen Sierra prior to the sheriff’s advising the arresting agencies that the jail wouldn’t accept him. Further, Dailey advised this was among the top times he had been this upset and took the way the incident was handled personally -- namely, that he hadn't been contacted by the other agencies who'd been investigating Sierra, and unleashed a profanity-filled tirade at a State Patrol captain that was captured by a Dawes County deputy's body camera.

The judge's ruling notes that after Dawes County refused to accept Sierra, other jails in northwest Nebraska also did, ultimately resulting in his booking in the Scotts Bluff County Jail in Gering.

Dailey faces maximum penalties of a $1,000 fine, six months in jail, or both.

