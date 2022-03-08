Interstate 80 closed both directions near Milford in Seward County after crash

All east and westbound lanes on Interstate 80 closed near Milford in Seward County at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle collision.
The Nebraska State Patrol is urging motorists to reroute to U.S. 6 or U.S. 34.
It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. A State Patrol spokesman said the Seward County Sheriff's Office is heading the investigation into the crash.
The interstate remained closed as of 8 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
