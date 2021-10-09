Inmates with COVID-19 die at hospital

Two inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at Omaha hospitals over the weekend, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. They were the second and third inmates with COVID-19 to die in the last five days.

The name of the inmate who died Friday, who was in his 30s, will not be released, the department said. He was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in Douglas County.

Saturday, Corrections said an inmate in his 40s died Saturday. He had an underlying medical condition.

Another inmate in his 40s died Tuesday after testing positive for the virus, officials said.

The exact cause of death for all three inmates hadn't been determined, but as is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

