 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmates with COVID-19 die at hospital
0 Comments
editor's pick

Inmates with COVID-19 die at hospital

  • Updated
  • 0

Two inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at Omaha hospitals over the weekend, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. They were the second and third inmates with COVID-19 to die in the last five days.

The name of the inmate who died Friday, who was in his 30s, will not be released, the department said. He was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in Douglas County.

Saturday, Corrections said an inmate in his 40s died Saturday. He had an underlying medical condition.

Another inmate in his 40s died Tuesday after testing positive for the virus, officials said.

The exact cause of death for all three inmates hadn't been determined, but as is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Nebraska prison employee accused of unauthorized communication with an inmate
Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Nebraska inmate dies in Lincoln after positive COVID-19 test
Prisons logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News