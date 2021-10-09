Inmate with COVID-19 dies at hospital

An inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in an Omaha hospital Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. It's the second Nebraska inmate to die with COVID-19 this week.

The name of the inmate, who was in his 30s, will not be released, the department said.

He was convicted of first degree sexual assault in Douglas County.

Another inmate in his 40s died Tuesday after testing positive for the virus, officials said.

The exact cause of death for either inmate hadn't been determined, but as is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct and investigation.

