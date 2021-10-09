 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate with COVID-19 dies at hospital
0 Comments
editor's pick

Inmate with COVID-19 dies at hospital

  • 0

An inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in an Omaha hospital Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. It's the second Nebraska inmate to die with COVID-19 this week.

The name of the inmate, who was in his 30s, will not be released, the department said.

He was convicted of first degree sexual assault in Douglas County.

Another inmate in his 40s died Tuesday after testing positive for the virus, officials said.

The exact cause of death for either inmate hadn't been determined, but as is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct and investigation.

Nebraska prison employee accused of unauthorized communication with an inmate
Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Nebraska inmate dies in Lincoln after positive COVID-19 test
Prisons logo 2020

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News