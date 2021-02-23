 Skip to main content
Inmate suspected in killing during prison riot can be retried, appeals court rules
Inmate suspected in killing during prison riot can be retried, appeals court rules

The man accused of killing a fellow inmate during a 2017 riot at the state prison in Tecumseh can be retried on murder charges, the Nebraska Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Eric L. Ramos

Eric L. Ramos
Michael Galindo

Galindo

Eric Ramos' first trial for Michael Galindo's killing ended in a mistrial as the result of a meeting between two witnesses — a Nebraska State Patrol investigator and prison staffer — who were trying to track down 7 minutes of surveillance video.

The defense had argued in opening statements that Ramos had been misidentified as one of the inmates who attacked and stabbed Galindo 130 times.

On March 2, 2017, prison staff at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution found Galindo and another inmate, Damon Fitzgerald, dead at the hands of inmates after a disturbance, sparked by staff's discovery of alcohol in inmates' cells.

The state later charged Ramos, now 30, with murder based largely on prison staff piecing together surveillance video, prompting the defense to point to the missing footage as evidence of a shoddy investigation. 

After the fourth day of trial, District Judge Vicky Johnson ruled a meeting about missing video between the investigator and a witness was a violation of an order preventing witnesses from talking to each other about the case during trial. But, she said, Ramos could be retried.

Ramos appealed to the Nebraska Court of Appeals, which heard arguments in the case in December. 

In a decision Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed Johnson's decision, ruling that Ramos could be retried. 

"There is simply a lack of evidence in the record to demonstrate that the state intentionally committed prosecutorial misconduct or intended that such conduct would provoke a mistrial," Judge David Arterburn wrote in the 22-page opinion. 

