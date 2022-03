A 53-year-old inmate at the State Penitentiary died Sunday, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Melvin Stamper began serving an 18- to 34-year sentence for two counts of robbery and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon in November 2005. The charges were in Buffalo and Lincoln counties.

The cause of Stamper's death has not yet been determined, the department said in a release.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

