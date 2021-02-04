 Skip to main content
Inmate assaults staff member at Tecumseh prison
Inmate assaults staff member at Tecumseh prison

An inmate at the Tecumseh prison punched a staff member repeatedly in the face Tuesday, sending them to the hospital for treatment, a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services spokesperson said.

In a news release, a spokeswoman said the incident at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution happened after the staff member stopped the inmate while leaving the dining hall and told him to throw away food inside a pocket. The inmate refused and punched the staff member repeatedly.

More staff members arrived to restrain the inmate, according to the news release. The staff person received treatment at the hospital for injuries to his face and head.

Details of the investigation into the incident will be given to the county attorney, who will decide on criminal charges. The inmate could face sanctions through the prison system's disciplinary process.

