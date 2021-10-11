 Skip to main content
Inmate allegedly assaults staff member at Omaha Correctional Center
  • Updated
An inmate headbutted a staff member Sunday at the Omaha Correctional Center, resulting in a broken nose. 

The alleged assault happened when two staff members were trying to restrain an inmate who appeared intoxicated, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The Douglas County Attorney will determine whether to file criminal charges, while the department said its disciplinary process, which could include the loss of good time, will be applied in accordance with its regulations.

