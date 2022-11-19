In addressing Nebraska prison overcrowding, panel participants point to staffing and job training shortfalls

With some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, Nebraska’s correctional system is at a crossroads as the possibility of the construction of a new prison looms.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Flatwater Free Press this week at a forum titled “Nebraska’s prisons at a crossroads.” Four speakers, each representing a different aspect of the state's prison system, spoke on the lack of support for incarcerated people, which they primarily attributed to overcrowding and understaffing.

Members of the panel were: Mark Foxall, former Douglas County Department of Corrections director; Doug Koebernick, inspector general of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services; Carla Walker, a formerly incarcerated military veteran; and Jasmine Harris, the director of policy and public advocacy for RISE, a nonprofit organization focused on helping incarcerated individuals prepare to reenter society.

Reporter Natalia Alamdari moderated the event. She spent the last year covering the Nebraska prison system for the Flatwater Free Press.

The forum’s discussion revolved around a lack of resources available to inmates, which is directly tied to statewide overcrowding and understaffing. Walker, who served a 15- to 20-year prison sentence in York and at Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center, contextualized a variety of problems with one story.

After being incarcerated in 2014 for a violent crime, Walker said she was told upon initial evaluation to immediately request anger management help, which she did. But upon release in 2021, she had yet to be given access to any anger management program.

“I'm a military veteran who committed a violent crime. You really want to send me back out there, and I haven't had help?” Walker said. “I've been asking for help.”

According to Harris, incarcerated individuals who end up leaving prison often find it difficult to gain employment. She said that about 80% of people who are rearrested do not have a job.

“That's where that rubber hits the road, where we need to be helping folks when we have the opportunity,” Harris said. “We're rendering them to where they can't meet their basic needs. So then, what do people do? They return to those criminogenic behaviors because they have to survive.”

Nebraska has a 31% recidivism rate, which refers to the percentage of incarcerated people who complete a sentence and find themselves back within the criminal justice system in less than three years.

Foxall said rethinking the prison system cannot just be done internally but requires a front-end overhaul of issues that bring people into the system. He focused on infrastructure, pointing toward a lack of housing, proper education and opportunities for citizens living in poverty.

“Trauma will begin before you arrive in jail, before you arrive in prison,” Foxall said. “It’s very difficult to treat trauma in a place of confinement.”

According to the panel, a lot of the issues can be tied to prison overcrowding. Nebraska prisons have surpassed Alabama to become the nation’s most overcrowded, according to an Omaha World-Herald analysis, and are operating at 151% of their capacity.

The problem began in the '90s when the population began increasing, Koebernick said, leaving the state with two options. He said the first was to build more prison beds, while the other was to change how long inmates remain in prison. The former was chosen. The problems remain.

Over time, he said, because of population increases, Nebraska prisons reached a point where prisons were operating at 160% capacity — if a prison is designed to hold 100 people, it's holding 160. He said that number has gone down, though, and is projected to hit 139% later this year.

Harris said prison overcrowding has been an issue since 1982 and continues to plague the state. She cited recent failed attempts to tackle the problem, like ​​LB920, which was indefinitely postponed. It would have enacted a series of evidence-based strategies to reduce inmate populations and lower recidivism.

“If elected officials aren't listening to you, if they aren't really taking a hard look at what is going on that gets us out of the situation, then you find yourself where you are,” Harris said.

Koebernick described a situation upon beginning his job where he entered a singular room that housed eight men. That was at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, which he said is designed to hold 390 people and currently houses about 800.

“That's a really difficult position for the individuals who are incarcerated, that have to live in those types of confined conditions, and it's really difficult for staff to maintain order and discipline in a facility when people are just upset about living on top of each other,” Foxall said. “I certainly understand that. It's difficult to manage a facility that is over its designed capacity.”

On top of the increasing prison overcrowding, the panel discussed the lack of correctional facilities staffing across Nebraska.

According to Koebernick, the department has more vacancies in regard to psychologists and therapists than ever. He said there are supposed to be 18 psychologists working for the Department of Corrections. Currently, it has six.

He said more than half of the mental health therapist positions remain unfilled.

Staffing shortages lead to overtime. Alamdari referenced a past story that covered a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee who averaged 97 hours of work per week, nearly doubling his salary with overtime.

The 25% staff vacancy rate directly affects inmates’ quality of life, Koebernick said. Lockdowns, where inmates cannot leave their rooms, have happened for more hours than ever.

According to Koebernick, on weekends, inmates’ days started roughly an hour and a half later than normal and ended at about 5:30 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

“In July, they'd be looking out their window at six o'clock at night, seeing the sun and everything and being locked in their cell,” Koebernick said. “That did not help the stress level in those facilities.”

That stressful environment also affects staff members who are working longer hours, Foxall said.

“Those jobs are very difficult,” Koebernick said. “I admire the people who are in them, and they work very hard. And some of them put in some crazy hours.”

Koebernick said the staffing difficulties have slowed efforts to build a new penitentiary, which Gov. Pete Ricketts supports. Senators have set aside money for a new prison, but did not appropriate the funds. So the issues of a new prison, overcrowding and the need for sentencing and corrections reform are sure to return to the Legislature in January.

If another prison is built, Koebernick said it should be a therapeutic community that has more job training skills.

“Repeating the same behavior and expecting different results is insanity,” Walker said. “If you don't have the staffing, how do you build a new building when you need programming? You need programming.”

For the Flatwater Free Press, the event represented a different take on journalism, one that displayed state problems firsthand to an audience.

According to Flatwater Free Press editor Matthew Hansen, the forum is a new type of journalism: journalism on stage.

“Journalism doesn't have to end the second you put down a newspaper or stop watching a video,” he said. “That conversation is important. And that you can learn things journalistically and share things journalistically while we’re sitting together.”