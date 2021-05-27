I-80 stops this week turned up more than 100 pounds of meth, Seward County sheriff says

Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance says deputies seized 103 pounds of methamphetamine between two stops this week along Interstate 80.
The first turned up 3 pounds on Monday near the Goehner exit.
In a press release, Vance said a deputy stopped a vehicle with California plates for several traffic violations and became suspicious of criminal activity.
After a police dog indicated the smell of drugs, they searched and found the drugs.
They arrested the driver, 48-year-old Jeffrey Dunagan, of Council Bluffs, and passenger 43-year-old Jill Walker, of Corona, California, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine and no drug tax stamp.
On Wednesday, a deputy with the Interdiction Task Force stopped a rented Dodge minivan for a traffic violation near the Milford exit.
He said deputies asked to search and were given permission and discovered 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the stow-and-go natural voids.
They arrested the driver, 35-year-old Dallas Faamausili, of Benton, Washington, on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine and no drug tax stamp.
They believe the drugs found in that stop had been purchased for $2 million dollars and was headed to New Jersey.
Pair accused of hauling 645 pounds of pot on I-80 through Lincoln area
Two men remained at the Lancaster County jail Thursday, a day after prosecutors charged them in connection with 645 pounds of marijuana found in their rental truck.
Brandon Arrington, 30, of McDonough, Georgia, and Edward Babb of Houston both are facing four felonies: two counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of no drug tax stamp.
In an affidavit for their arrests, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy said he stopped a GMC Penske rental truck with Virginia plates Tuesday after seeing its passenger side tires cross onto the shoulder of Interstate 80 near the Lincoln Airport exit.
During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious the men were involved in criminal activity.
They both denied a request to search the truck, but the deputy deployed his police dog around it after seeing what he believed to be marijuana residue on the floorboard.
The search turned up 645 pounds of marijuana and 4.74 pounds of THC vapor pens in the truck's cargo area inside cardboard boxes wrapped in plastic wrap, according to court records.
On Wednesday, at their first court appearances on the charges, Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton set their bonds at $250,000.
Lancaster County deputies find 109 lbs of pot in I-80 traffic stop
A California woman was arrested Friday morning after Lancaster County sheriff's deputies found more 100 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
At about 9:30 a.m., Pakou J. Yang, 37, of Oroville, was pulled over on Interstate 80 about three miles east of the Pleasant Dale interchange for following another vehicle too closely.
During the stop, a deputy determined the 2018 Nissan that Yang was driving was a one-way rental, which the deputy described in court records as a common sign of drug trafficking. She also became "extremely nervous" while being questioned by the deputy.
Deputies searched the vehicle after a drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs. They found 109.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in the trunk, according to court records.
Yang was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. She remained in jail Friday on $50,000 bail.