 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Humboldt man identified as victim in Thanksgiving Day house fire
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Humboldt man identified as victim in Thanksgiving Day house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities have identified the Richardson County resident who died in an early morning house fire on Thanksgiving Day. 

Roy Minks Jr., of Humboldt, was the lone victim of fire, which had fully engulfed his home at 1055 Seventh St. by 4:30 a.m., when first responders reached the scene.

Minks was 77 years old. 

Fire departments from Humboldt, Dawson and Stella battled the fire, which spread to a neighboring shed, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. 

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

A spokesperson with the State Fire Marshal's Agency, which investigated the blaze, wasn't immediately available for comment. 

Lincoln man solicited nude images from teens on Snapchat, court records show
Suspect arrested in October crash that left Lincoln man in ICU
Fortenberry's attorneys accuse feds of bias and withholding information
Public safety logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News