Humboldt man identified as victim in Thanksgiving Day house fire

Authorities have identified the Richardson County resident who died in an early morning house fire on Thanksgiving Day.

Roy Minks Jr., of Humboldt, was the lone victim of fire, which had fully engulfed his home at 1055 Seventh St. by 4:30 a.m., when first responders reached the scene.

Minks was 77 years old.

Fire departments from Humboldt, Dawson and Stella battled the fire, which spread to a neighboring shed, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

A spokesperson with the State Fire Marshal's Agency, which investigated the blaze, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.