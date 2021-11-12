 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton County traffic stop reveals 33 pounds of meth, State Patrol says
0 Comments
editor's pick

Hamilton County traffic stop reveals 33 pounds of meth, State Patrol says

  • Updated
  • 0
Hamilton County meth

An Phoenix, Arizona, man was arrested in Hamilton County on Thursday after the Nebraska State Patrol found 33 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the car he was a passenger in on Interstate 80. 

 Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol

An Arizona man was arrested in Hamilton County on Thursday after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 led troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol to 33 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, according to the patrol. 

Jared Cain, 39, was the passenger of a Nissan Altima that was headed eastbound on I-80 near Hampton at 10:05 a.m. when a trooper performed a traffic stop, the State Patrol announced in a news release on Friday. 

The trooper searched the vehicle after becoming "suspicious of criminal activity," according to the patrol, revealing the 33 pounds of meth concealed in a duffle bag in the trunk of the Nissan.

The trooper determined that the meth belonged to Cain, according to the news release.

Cain, of Phoenix, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and violating the drug tax stamp law. 

He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. The Nissan's driver was released.

Lincoln sees spike in stolen vehicles as temperatures cool, police say
Lincoln police refer 15-year-old in burglary of recent vape, CBD store break-ins
Trials unlikely for ex-Omaha teacher after charge is dropped
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious Pluto! Does it have an ocean under its shell?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News