Hamilton County traffic stop reveals 33 pounds of meth, State Patrol says

An Arizona man was arrested in Hamilton County on Thursday after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 led troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol to 33 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, according to the patrol.

Jared Cain, 39, was the passenger of a Nissan Altima that was headed eastbound on I-80 near Hampton at 10:05 a.m. when a trooper performed a traffic stop, the State Patrol announced in a news release on Friday.

The trooper searched the vehicle after becoming "suspicious of criminal activity," according to the patrol, revealing the 33 pounds of meth concealed in a duffle bag in the trunk of the Nissan.

The trooper determined that the meth belonged to Cain, according to the news release.

Cain, of Phoenix, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and violating the drug tax stamp law.

He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. The Nissan's driver was released.

