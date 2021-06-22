 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hall County man killed in Interstate 80 crash near Aurora identified
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Hall County man killed in Interstate 80 crash near Aurora identified

From the What you missed this week in notable Southeast Nebraska crimes and court cases series
  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hall County man who died after crashing into a semi truck on Interstate 80 near Aurora on Monday night has been identified as 52-year-old Jose Louis Malvais Sanchez, according to authorities. 

Hamilton County Attorney Mike Powell said Sanchez was driving his Toyota Corolla west on the interstate two miles east of Aurora when he rear-ended a semi that had slowed due to a traffic backup.

Powell said Sanchez failed to slow down and hit the semi truck. He died at the scene. 

Powell said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday.

Two cars stolen from Lincoln auto dealer over weekend
Teen goes to juvenile court for Lincoln crash that killed 18-year-old
Police chief forum: Genelle Moore says she's 'being called back' into policing
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Does an alien species live inside stars?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News