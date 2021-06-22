Hall County man killed in Interstate 80 crash near Aurora identified

The Hall County man who died after crashing into a semi truck on Interstate 80 near Aurora on Monday night has been identified as 52-year-old Jose Louis Malvais Sanchez, according to authorities.

Hamilton County Attorney Mike Powell said Sanchez was driving his Toyota Corolla west on the interstate two miles east of Aurora when he rear-ended a semi that had slowed due to a traffic backup.

Powell said Sanchez failed to slow down and hit the semi truck. He died at the scene.

Powell said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.