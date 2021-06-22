 Skip to main content
Hall County man dies after crashing into semi on Interstate 80, attorney says
Hall County man dies after crashing into semi on Interstate 80, attorney says

A Hall County man died after crashing into a semitruck on Interstate 80 near Aurora on Monday night, according to authorities. 

Hamilton County Attorney Mike Powell said the man was driving his Toyota Corolla west on the interstate two miles east of Aurora when he rear ended a semitruck that had slowed due to a traffic backup. Powell said the man failed to slow down, striking the semi truck in a collision that left the man dead. 

Powell said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday. He said the man's name hasn't been released because his family has not yet been contacted. 

