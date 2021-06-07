Gretna woman killed in crash

A Gretna woman was killed Saturday after her Dodge Ram crashed into a tree on the outskirts of town, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Julia Wynkoop-Wiley, 52, was driving southbound on Westridge Road north of Capehart Road when her car left the roadway at a curve and struck the tree, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Police, along with Gretna Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene and performed life-saving efforts.

Wynkoop-Wiley was airlifted to Nebraska Medicine Trauma Center in Omaha, where she died shortly after, the release said.

The case is still under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Crash Response Unit.

