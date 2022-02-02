Grand Island man who crashed fleeing traffic stop dies, State Patrol says

A Grand Island man, who was in a head-on collision Sunday morning after fleeing a traffic stop in Hamilton County, died of his injuries Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol announced.
Angel Pojoy Domingo, 18, was ejected in the crash that happened shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Domingo had been eastbound on I-80 in a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 318 when an Aurora Police officer tried to stop him for alleged reckless driving, according to the State Patrol.
As the officer initiated the stop, Domingo turned his car around and drove west in the eastbound lane of the interstate, crashing head-on into a Lincoln Navigator about a mile from where the officer tried to stop the Corolla, according to the patrol.
Domingo was transported with life-threatening injuries to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, where he died Tuesday evening.
