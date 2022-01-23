 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four arrested after pursuit in Lincoln, state patrol says
Four arrested after pursuit in Lincoln, state patrol says

Four people were arrested late Saturday after they fled from Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Lincoln police.

At about 11:30 p.m., a state trooper observed an occupant of a Volskwagen Passat throw a lit cigarette out of the window while traveling southbound on Interstate 180 into downtown Lincoln and attempted to make a traffic stop near 9th and O streets, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The Volkswagen fled and the trooper did not follow in pursuit out of concern for public safety.

A Lincoln Police Officer then spotted the vehicle and and attempted another traffic stop when the Volkswagen turned into a residential neighborhood.

The vehicle soon crashed near 6th and Sumner streets and all four occupants fled on foot.

Nyagoa Mading, 24, and Gatdet Yiel, 33, of Lincoln, and Buay Chuol, 23, and Diew Deng, 24, of West Des Moines, Iowa were later located and arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Troopers found promethazine, marijuana and a loaded firearm that had been thrown from the vehicle as it fled.

State Patrol logo 2020

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

