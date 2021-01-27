Former Nebraska Supreme Court chief justice dies in Florida

Retired Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Norman Krivosha died peacefully at home in Naples, Florida, on Tuesday.

Born in Detroit, he moved to Lincoln to live with his cousins and attend the University of Nebraska, where he graduated from college and law school. He was a partner in the law firm of Ginsburg, Rosenberg, Ginsburg & Krivosha until 1978, when then-Gov. Jim Exon appointed him chief justice.

He led the court until 1987, when he retired from the bench and became general counsel for Ameritas Financial Corporation until 2000.

Krivosha and his wife, Helene, then started splitting time between Lincoln and Naples, where they moved in 2005.

He was very involved with the Jewish community at Tifereth Israel Synagogue in Lincoln and Beth Tikvah in Naples.

His funeral service will be viewable online on Zoom on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. CT, followed by burial at 2 p.m. CT. The link to the funeral and burial services is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84095326136.

