 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Former Lincoln sportswriter pleads no contest in teen sex assault case

  • Updated
  • 0
Brian Rosenthal entering his plea

Brian Rosenthal appeared from jail Thursday morning, where his attorney entered no contest pleas on his behalf to three counts of first-degree sexual assault. Judge Stefanie Martinez set sentencing in August.

 Lori Pilger

A former Lincoln sportswriter pleaded no contest to three sexual assault charges Thursday, in a deal with prosecutors who will recommend he get 30 to 40 years in prison for it at his sentencing in August.

Brian Rosenthal, 50, said little at the 10-minute hearing, appearing from jail.

Brian Rosenthal

Brian Rosenthal

He was first arrested nearly a year ago, in late July 2021, on four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child that could have gotten him 20 years to life in prison on each.

But, in exchange for the plea, Nemaha County Attorney Louie Ligouri dismissed one count and reduced the others to first-degree sexual assault, charges with a sentencing range of one to 50 years.

Ligouri also agreed to recommend District Judge Stefanie Martinez sentence him to 30 to 40 years in prison, meaning Rosenthal would be eligible for parole after 15 years.

When Martinez asked Rosenthal how he wished to plead, he remained quiet and his attorney, Justin Kalemkiarian, entered the no-contest pleas on his behalf.

People are also reading…

The judge told Rosenthal she wasn't bound by the attorneys' recommended sentence and could sentence him to less or more time than that.

Then Ligouri gave a basis for the charges, which he said involved a string of incidents in December 2017 and January 2018, in which he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy in rural Nemaha County.

He said on June 1, 2021, the teen told a Nemaha County Sheriff's deputy that Rosenthal, then 45, watched his basketball games and coordinated with him about sports.

The teenager said after a game in December 2017, Rosenthal talked with him and asked him to go for a ride in his vehicle, then stopped in rural areas of the county and Rosenthal had sexual contact with him.

Ligouri said it happened twice in December 2017 and once in January 2018.

The investigation into Rosenthal also resulted in child pornography charges in Lancaster County, where he lived before his arrest.

In August, he was charged with two counts of generating child pornography and one count of possessing it. The case involves the same victim he's accused of sexually assaulting in Nemaha County, according to court filings. That case currently remains open.

Rosenthal worked for UNL from 2016 to 2020 and previously covered Husker sports, high school sports and horse racing for the Journal Star from 2001 to 2016.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

House Judiciary Committee to discuss gun reform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News