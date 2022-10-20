Florida couple accused of defrauding Nebraska company of $280K

A Florida couple have been indicted for allegedly defrauding a Nebraska company of more than a quarter of a million dollars using a spoofed email account in 2018.

Jaiveer Tyee, 50, (aka Kelvin Tabbs) and Xanthe Tabbs, 53, (aka Xanthe Ivey) both face six counts in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

In an indictment filed this week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Kleine alleges the two devised a scheme to defraud an unnamed Nebraska company and a bank of $280,646 through false pretenses and representations.

From April 25, 2018, to July 19, 2018, people known and unknown to the grand jury targeted the victim company by using a compromised email account and spoofed email account.

Kleine said the schemers used a spoofed email account to pose as a vendor and requested a change payment related to an invoice the company was in the process of paying.

An employee at the victim company, thinking the wire transfer requests were legitimate, sent the money to an account opened by Tabbs.

Then, Kleine said, Tyee and Tabbs immediately moved $209,000 of it, getting cashier's checks and making wire transfers to other accounts.