Fillmore County sheriff arrested on suspicion of DUI, officials say

Fillmore County's acting sheriff had his own run-in with the law over the weekend when a DUI arrest briefly landed him in the Seward County jail, officials said.

Steve Julich hasn't been formally charged but is scheduled to appear in Seward County Court on April 20, according to the court's magistrate.

Wade Sluka, the Fillmore County Board chairman, confirmed Julich's arrest to the Journal Star but said the county had no comment as the criminal investigation into the case is ongoing.

Sluka said the county board met Tuesday and opted to retain Julich as sheriff as the investigation continues.

Julich was sworn in as sheriff in November after former Sheriff William Burgess retired. A 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office, Julich had filed for sheriff in this year's election.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office and county attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julich could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

