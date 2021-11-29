Federal vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states, including Nebraska

A federal judge in Missouri on Monday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate from going into effect for health care workers in Nebraska and nine other states.
Judge Matthew T. Schelp of the Eastern District of Missouri granted the injunction against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which announced the emergency regulation on Nov. 5.
The rule required employees, trainees, contractors and others working at 15 categories of health care providers covered under Medicare and Medicaid to get either a one-dose COVID vaccine, or receive the first of a two-dose regimen by Dec. 6.
CMS employees would have been required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. The regulations included exemptions for medical conditions or religious beliefs.
In granting the injunction, Schelp, a Trump appointee, said the lawsuit brought by 10 states would be likely to succeed on its merits.
The federal judge said Congress did not provide CMS the authority to enact the emergency regulations, nor did the agency follow the proper rulemaking procedure in announcing the mandate.
While CMS has extensive data indicating the effectiveness of vaccinations in slowing the spread of COVID in long-term care facilities, Schelp said the agency could not demonstrate similar results in the 14 other categories of centers it manages.
Schelp said CMS would be able to enforce a properly authorized and enacted rule mandating vaccines, but said the agency has overstepped its authority in issuing the emergency order.
"The public has an interest in stopping the spread of COVID. No one disputes that," he wrote in the order. "But the court concludes that the public would suffer little, if any, harm from maintaining the 'status quo' through the litigation of this case."
On Monday afternoon, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said the order will help rural hospitals that were facing "serious impacts due to this mandate."
"While we do anticipate the federal government will seek immediate review by the Eighth Circuit, we are confident that the analysis by the trial court will be confirmed," Peterson said in a statement.
In addition to Nebraska, the other states covered by the injunction are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Similar lawsuits also are pending in other states.
The court order against the health care vaccine mandate comes after Biden's administration suffered a similar setback for a broader policy. A federal court previously placed a hold on a separate rule requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers get vaccinated or else wear masks and get tested weekly for the coronavirus.
Biden’s administration contends federal rules supersede state policies prohibiting vaccine mandates and are essential to slowing the pandemic.
History of vaccine mandates in the US
1777: George Washington mandates smallpox vaccines for all his soldiers
1809: Massachusetts institutes the first vaccine mandate
1813: Congress establishes the US Vaccine Agency
1855: Massachusetts institutes the first school vaccine mandates
1867: The Urbana, Ohio, board of health passes a law requiring citizens to get available vaccines in the event of future epidemics
1898: The UK’s Vaccination Act allows objections and exemptions to vaccine mandates
1902: Congress passes the Biologics Control Act
1905: The US Supreme Court decides Jacobson v. Massachusetts
1922: The US Supreme Court decides Zucht v. King
1944: The US Supreme Court decides Prince v. Massachusetts
1977: The nationwide Childhood Immunization Initiative begins
1980: All 50 states have laws requiring vaccines for children to attend public schools
1987: The Arizona Court of Appeals decides Maricopa County Health Department v. Harmon
2015: California becomes the first state to eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccines for children in public and private schools
2021: President Biden announces a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate
