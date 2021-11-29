Federal vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states, including Nebraska

Schelp said CMS would be able to enforce a properly authorized and enacted rule mandating vaccines, but said the agency has overstepped its authority in issuing the emergency order.

"The public has an interest in stopping the spread of COVID. No one disputes that," he wrote in the order. "But the court concludes that the public would suffer little, if any, harm from maintaining the 'status quo' through the litigation of this case."

On Monday afternoon, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said the order will help rural hospitals that were facing "serious impacts due to this mandate."

"While we do anticipate the federal government will seek immediate review by the Eighth Circuit, we are confident that the analysis by the trial court will be confirmed," Peterson said in a statement.

In addition to Nebraska, the other states covered by the injunction are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Similar lawsuits also are pending in other states.