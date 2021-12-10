Father and son arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit murder in Blue Springs area

A father and son have been jailed in connection to an alleged murder conspiracy in the Blue Springs area.
Gage County Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said during the course of the investigation they found evidence that indicated 40-year-old Derrie Seeman and his 71-year-old father, William Seeman Jr., had been plotting to kill or have a family member killed, as well as a juvenile male and another adult male.
Derrie Seeman and Bill Seeman were arrested at their home in Liberty, Nebraska, about 6 miles north of the Kansas border, on Thursday morning and booked into the Gage County Detention Center on conspiracy to commit murder.
Gustafson said the would-be victim was notified of the arrests by the Gage County Victim Advocate’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
