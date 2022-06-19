 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal crash kills Scottsbluff woman, three others injured

A Scottsbluff woman died late Saturday night after her vehicle was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck. 

The Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound on I-80 in Deuel County when it was hit, according to Nebraska State Patrol. Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, was ejected as the vehicle rolled and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Leopoldo Rodriguez, 43, and two children were also in the vehicle and were taken to Sidney Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellrose, New York, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and careless driving. He was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail. 

Singh was uninjured.

State Patrol logo 2020

