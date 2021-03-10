Fairbury teen makes first court appearance in connection to death of 2-year-old boy

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old Fairbury man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy with child abuse resulting in death and terroristic threats.

On Wednesday at Jake Gonzalez's initial appearance on the charges, Jefferson County Court Judge Linda Bauer set his bond at $15 million.

Gonzalez appeared by WebEx from the Seward County jail and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending his case on to district court for arraignment next month on the charges, which carry a possible penalty of 20 years to life in prison.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 700 block of J Street in Fairbury to check on a woman who lives there.

When they got there, she told them to call an ambulance for her son, and Gonzalez ran, according to court records.

Deputies then found the boy, Hollen Siedschlag, face-down in a closed closet with bruising on the back of his head, arms, back and legs, and two black eyes.

He was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where he died.

Deputies arrested Gonzalez a short time later on suspicion of second-degree murder.