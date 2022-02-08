Extreme fire danger warning issued for eastern Nebraska amid dry, windy conditions

Much of Southeast Nebraska and parts of Kansas and Iowa are under a "red flag warning," issued by the National Weather Service to alert people to the extreme risk for potentially dangerous fire spread.

The warning -- which stretches beyond Nebraska's southern border and northwards of the Platte River -- indicates any open flame could lead to rapid fire spread thanks to high winds, low humidity and dry fuels, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

James Davidsaver, director of Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management, said fire departments wouldn't issue burn permits Tuesday and that any open flame outdoors could have dangerous consequences.

The warning will remain in place until at least 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service. The region is also under a wind advisory.

Both Davidsaver and the National Weather Service encouraged residents to avoid any activities that could ignite fires.

"It's never a good idea to toss a lit cigarette out a car window," Davidsaver said, but it's an especially bad idea under a red flag warning.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

