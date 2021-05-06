Ex-EMS workers sue city of Wymore alleging gender-based discrimination, harassment

The city of Wymore and its Emergency Medical Services department are being sued by four former workers who say they experienced gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment -- including requests for sexual favors and the assistant rescue chief exposing his genitals -- while working there.
Two left the department over the conditions, and two others say they were terminated wrongfully after reporting the harassment, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court this week.
Wymore, a town of about 1,300 people south of Beatrice, provides a 24-hour ambulance service, paying its volunteers per call.
Wymore City Attorney Andy Carothers said Wednesday he is not commenting on the lawsuit at this time.
In the complaint, Lincoln attorney Vince Powers said Bobbie Pesetsky's supervisors singled her out, demanding that she disclose to patients she treated that she was transgender.
He said Shawna Schwartz, the rescue chief of Wymore's EMS department, refused to allow Pesetsky to treat patients by herself and made discriminatory, derogatory and offensive comments about her.
Powers said after Pesetsky reported the conduct, city managers retaliated by encouraging other employees not to trust her or back her up and made physical threats against her.
He said city managers and supervisors who witnessed the sexual harassment of Pesetsky and others laughed, rather than take remedial action.
After two years in the position, she left in August 2019.
Another of those suing, Rylee Meints, accused one of her supervisors of making verbal and written requests to her for sexual favors and sexually harassing her co-worker Pesetsky.
The supervisor, who was named in the lawsuit, is no longer with Wymore EMS, according to the city attorney.
In early 2020, Meints went to Schwartz, Carothers and Mayor Milton Pike to report it.
Shortly after, she was suspended, then terminated on March 2, 2020, Powers said.
He said Matthew Mittan, whom Powers described as a gay man with nonconforming gender/sex appearance, actions and behavior, started as an EMT in April 2015 and during nearly five years working there continually was subjected to sexual comments that interfered with his ability to do the work.
When he opposed or reported it, they retaliated against him, the attorney said.
Zachariah Borzekofski, also an EMT, said he was threatened with physical violence, harassed and subjected to derogatory comments due to his association with the others.
Powers said the conditions were so intolerable that Borzekofski left the department in February 2020.
The four are seeking compensation for their lost pay and benefits as well as reinstatement to their positions or front pay.
Two years ago: Tornado in Lincoln leaves heavy damage in its wake
Northwest 48th and I-80
Tree damage
Watch: Storm hits Van Dorn and Coddington
Dairy Sweet
South of Malcolm
Siding
Fence
Cleanup
JetSplash
Funnel cloud
Multi vortex Tornado 1mile west of Lincoln, Nebraska airport 5-5-5-19. All pictures are mine. @RustyLord @NWSOmaha @Travis_Klanecky @MattSerweKETV @PaulMatadeen @NWSHastings @breakingweather @ReedTimmerAccu @weatherchannel @WeatherNation @1011NOWweather @KETVstormteam pic.twitter.com/jAmLqI1UFB— Jeff Bulin (@EXTREMECHASER) May 5, 2019
Storm damage
Storm damage
Storm hits
Back porch view right before we got hit out here in west lincoln.— Nick Burkhardt (@nickburkhardt) May 5, 2019
Was outside working on my car, 30 seconds later we’re in a whirlwind of debris. Tons of damage in our neighborhood. Stay safe everyone!@rustywx @NWSOmaha #LNK #newx pic.twitter.com/BhsSpGL6UX
Lee's Chicken sign
Pioneers Park trees
Behind the arena
Storm West Lincoln
Boat
Storm Damage, 5.5
Dairy Sweet
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Dairy Sweet
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Watch: Severe storms hit Lincoln
Storm clouds
Looking west from Southwest 26th Street
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 Lincoln 3
View from downtown
From downtown Lincoln at 5:40 pic.twitter.com/LgyFXqk70e— Matt Tenopir (@tenopir12) May 5, 2019
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Near Sandhills Publishing
Storm Damage, 5.5
North Lincoln by I-80
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm Damage, 5.5
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 North Star
Tornado warning in Lincoln, NE on May 5, 2019
Storm 050516 Lincoln
View from Highlands
Cinco de Mayo picture of the storm from the Haymarket
Debris from JetSplash
Capitol in the storm
Downed tree at Country Club
Timber Ridge Road damage
Storm damage
Roof
Storm damage
Garage
Car damage
Wall clouds
From a pink sunset in light blue skies to a black wall cloud pic.twitter.com/XoBNalib4q— Nate Doremus (@n8doremus) May 5, 2019
Tornado video from Jeramie Church
Arnold Heights hail
Indian Village
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger