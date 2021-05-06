Ex-EMS workers sue city of Wymore alleging gender-based discrimination, harassment

He said city managers and supervisors who witnessed the sexual harassment of Pesetsky and others laughed, rather than take remedial action.

After two years in the position, she left in August 2019.

Another of those suing, Rylee Meints, accused one of her supervisors of making verbal and written requests to her for sexual favors and sexually harassing her co-worker Pesetsky.

The supervisor, who was named in the lawsuit, is no longer with Wymore EMS, according to the city attorney.

In early 2020, Meints went to Schwartz, Carothers and Mayor Milton Pike to report it.

Shortly after, she was suspended, then terminated on March 2, 2020, Powers said.

He said Matthew Mittan, whom Powers described as a gay man with nonconforming gender/sex appearance, actions and behavior, started as an EMT in April 2015 and during nearly five years working there continually was subjected to sexual comments that interfered with his ability to do the work.

When he opposed or reported it, they retaliated against him, the attorney said.