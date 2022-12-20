 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Ex-director of Ponca Tribe's domestic violence department sentenced for embezzling funds

  • Updated
  • 0

The former director of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska's domestic violence department has been sentenced to four years' probation and fined $10,000 for embezzling money meant for victims.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Andrea Rodriguez on Friday.

She already has paid the fine, plus $19,431 in restitution.

Rodriguez previously pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization.

In a written plea agreement, the prosecutor said from July 2019 until the end of October 2020, Rodriguez was responsible for grant money that the tribe received as part of the Victims of Crime Act.

The money was intended to be used to support Ponca tribal members dealing with domestic violence-related issues. Instead, Rodriguez created false reimbursement requests for medical bills, grocery bills and home furnishing expenses purporting to be for victims and used the money to pay her own personal bills.

People are also reading…

Plans for luxury apartments at entrance to Haymarket get initial approval from Lincoln City Council
Woman arrested after making threats at Lincoln restaurant, court records say
Affordable housing project on Pershing site can move forward
'I know it's the right time for me' — UNL's Green says he'll retire at the end of the school year
Lincoln Wendy's robbed of cash Monday night, police say
Tax collections down in November at Lincoln casino

'Tis the season for giving, and sadly, also stealing. As Black Friday nears, fraud experts want to help you protect yourself against crooks.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News