Ex-director of Ponca Tribe's domestic violence department pleads guilty to embezzling funds

The former director of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska's domestic violence department has been federally charged with embezzling money meant for victims.

At a hearing this month in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Andrea Rodriguez pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization.

In a written plea agreement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith said from July 2019 until the end of October 2020, Rodriguez worked in the role, responsible for grant money that the tribe received as part of the Victims of Crime Act.

"These monies were intended to be used to support Ponca tribal members who were dealing with domestic-violence related issues," Smith said.

Instead, Rodriguez created false reimbursement requests for medical bills, grocery bills and home furnishing expenses purporting to be victims. She ultimately used the money to pay her own personal bills.

In total, Smith said, Rodriguez received $19,431 in tribal funds as a result of the scheme, which she has agreed to pay back in restitution.

At her sentencing in December, Rodriguez will face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

