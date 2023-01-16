Endangered missing advisory still active for Aurora man

The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for an 89-year-old Aurora man who is thought to be traveling with his wife.

Robert M. Proctor, 89, has dementia and needs his blood pressure medicine. His wife Loveda Proctor, 92, becomes disoriented while driving at night. The Proctors are thought to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica (Nebraska Navy license plate 1030); their direction of travel was unknown.

Robert Proctor's description: white, about 5-foot-9, 145 pounds with thin gray hair. Loveda Proctor is white, 5-foot-2, 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Proctor was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 13 in Aurora. If you have information, contact the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.

Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska New senator,1.12 Pig statue New senator,1.12 Bill introductions, 1.5 Bill introductions, 1.5 Inauguration, 1.5 Inauguration, 1.5 Inauguration, 1.5 Inauguration, 1.5 Inauguration, 1.5 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature first day, 1.4 Legislature prep work, 1.3