Endangered missing advisory still active for Aurora man

The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for an 89-year-old Aurora man who is thought to be traveling with his wife.
Robert M. Proctor, 89, has dementia and needs his blood pressure medicine. His wife Loveda Proctor, 92, becomes disoriented while driving at night. The Proctors are thought to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica (Nebraska Navy license plate 1030); their direction of travel was unknown.
Robert Proctor's description: white, about 5-foot-9, 145 pounds with thin gray hair. Loveda Proctor is white, 5-foot-2, 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
Proctor was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 13 in Aurora. If you have information, contact the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.
Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska
New senator,1.12
The reception area to the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol begins to fill up as lawmakers gather for the announcement of who will fill Nebraska's open Senate seat on Jan. 12.
Pig statue
Gov. Jim Pillen has asked for help in naming a pig statue in the reception area to the Governor's Office at the Capitol. The pig is a nod toward Pillen's career as a hog producer.
New senator,1.12
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) announces the appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to become Nebraska's next senator. Ricketts' wife, Susanne Shore (right) was among those gathered for the announcement Jan. 12 at the Capitol in Lincoln. The vacancy was created with the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
Bill introductions, 1.5
Sen. Jen Day of Omaha hands off papers to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler during a bill introduction period Jan. 5.
Bill introductions, 1.5
Index clerk Carol Koranda (left) accepts papers from a senator during a bill introduction period for the new Legislature on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
Inauguration, 1.5
Military personnel stand near the entrance of the west chamber as inauguration ceremonies begin Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
Inauguration, 1.5
Gov. Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, shake hands as they exit the chamber following his inauguration on Jan. 5.
Inauguration, 1.5
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (left) shakes hands with Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Jan. 5 after swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol in Lincoln.
Inauguration, 1.5
A camera flash illuminates newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen (center left) as he is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in on Jan. 5.
Inauguration, 1.5
Newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen gives remarks following his inauguration on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
Legislature first day, 1.4
Sen. John Fredrickson shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
Legislature first day, 1.4
Senators gather in the chamber on the first day of the 2023 session on Jan. 4.
Legislature first day, 1.4
A new senator wears a legislative pin on the first day of the 2023 session on Ja. 4.
Legislature first day, 1.4
Sen. Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of Legislature on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
Legislature first day, 1.4
Newly elected senators are sworn in on the first day of the session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
Legislature first day, 1.4
Senators tally votes during the election of the Education Committee chair on Jan. 4. Senators who have supported ending secret balloting for committee chairs opted to delay consideration of the rules change until later this month.
Legislature first day, 1.4
The 2023 Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
Legislature prep work, 1.3
Kristina Konecko, an administrative aide for Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, boxes up items at his old desk Jan. 3 at the Capitol on the day before the new session was to begin.
