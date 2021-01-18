 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Endangered missing advisory issued for Omaha man last seen Sunday
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Endangered missing advisory issued for Omaha man last seen Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for an Omaha man last seen Sunday.

Edward Manheimer was last seen driving a white Chevy Malibu, with Nebraska plate VEA 457 in North Bend at 9 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say he suffers from medical conditions and seemed confused.

Edward Manheimer

Edward Manheimer

The 75-year-old is 5-foot-10 and weighs 190 pounds, and he is described as having green eyes and balding hair. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to immediately call 911 or the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5636.

North Platte man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash near Overton
Two injured in overnight shooting near 10th and A streets
Crews battle house fire in south Lincoln

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News