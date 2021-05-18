 Skip to main content
Endangered missing advisory issued for autistic La Vista boy
Endangered missing advisory issued for autistic La Vista boy

  • Updated
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.

Ryan Larsen

Ryan is white, about 5-foot-8, 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, Old Navy shirt and a polka-dotted umbrella when he was last seen near 78th street and Terry Drive in La Vista about noon Monday. Ryan has autism.

If you have any information, please call 911 or contact the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582 immediately.

