Endangered missing advisory canceled after Omaha man found dead
Endangered missing advisory canceled after Omaha man found dead

The endangered missing advisory issued Monday for an Omaha man was canceled Tuesday after he was found dead, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Edward Manheimer, 75, was last seen driving a white Chevy Malibu in North Bend at 9 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say he suffered from medical conditions and seemed confused.

Edward Manheimer

Details were not immediately available Tuesday about where he was found or how he died.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

