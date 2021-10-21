Employee fired Thursday returned to Superior elevator, shooting three people

SUPERIOR -- A grain elevator in rural Nebraska is a hub of activity this time of year, with harvest season still in full swing.

But Thursday afternoon, the grain elevator on the east side of Superior was a crime scene teeming with investigators attempting to sort out the events of a chilling fall day.

Max Hoskinson, a 61-year-old employee of Agrex, returned to the grain elevator's office armed with a handgun hours after he was fired on Thursday and shot three people just before 2 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

One person was killed, authorities said, and another was flown to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries.

Hoskinson was shot when a fellow worker retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire. He died at a local hospital, the State Patrol said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public. The other shooting victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

Superior is a community of 1,750 in south-central Nebraska, located just a few miles from the Kansas border.

It's unclear how long Hoskinson had worked at Agrex before he was terminated Thursday. No company spokesperson was available at the scene.