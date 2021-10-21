 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Employee fired Thursday returned to Superior elevator, shooting three people
0 Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Employee fired Thursday returned to Superior elevator, shooting three people

  • 0
Superior grain elevator

An employee who was fired on Thursday returned to the Agrex grain elevator in Superior and opened fire, killing one person and injuring two others, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

 ANDREW WEGLEY, Journal Star

SUPERIOR -- A grain elevator in rural Nebraska is a hub of activity this time of year, with harvest season still in full swing.

But Thursday afternoon, the grain elevator on the east side of Superior was a crime scene teeming with investigators attempting to sort out the events of a chilling fall day.

Locator for Superior

Max Hoskinson, a 61-year-old employee of Agrex, returned to the grain elevator's office armed with a handgun hours after he was fired on Thursday and shot three people just before 2 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

One person was killed, authorities said, and another was flown to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries.

Hoskinson was shot when a fellow worker retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire. He died at a local hospital, the State Patrol said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public. The other shooting victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

Superior is a community of 1,750 in south-central Nebraska, located just a few miles from the Kansas border.

It's unclear how long Hoskinson had worked at Agrex before he was terminated Thursday. No company spokesperson was available at the scene.

State Patrol Lt. Michael Korte said investigators spent hours on Thursday talking with witnesses, including the employee who authorities say shot Hoskinson. That employee, Korte said, was not wounded.

Korte said the name of the person shot and killed at the elevator would be released on Friday.

It's unclear how long the Agrex facility would remain closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

'Remember where you are from': Deploying Nebraska soldiers offered words of support during sendoff
Semi drivers who died in I-80 crash near Seward identified
69-year-old woman dies when train hits her car just east of Cozad

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News