 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Earthquakes hit north of O'Neill
0 Comments
editor's pick

Earthquakes hit north of O'Neill

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anoka

Two earthquakes hit near Anoka, 37 miles north of O'Neill.

Scientists think seismic activity beneath Utah’s Sevier Desert points to an ancient, active volcanic complex.

There was a whole lot of shakin’ going on in Boyd County last week.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a spot just north of Anoka — located 37 miles north of O’Neill — was the epicenter of two earthquakes.

The first rattled the area at 10:25 a.m. Friday, and the second struck later that day at 12:50 p.m. The tremors registered with magnitudes of 3.7 and 3.1, respectively, and originated kilometers below the surface.

UNL profs hope to land 10 seismometers, learn why Sandhills is shaking
Spate of Nebraska earthquakes might be linked to Kansas tremors, UNL student researcher says
Minor earthquake rattles Custer County in central Nebraska
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple shows new software for iPhone, other gadgets

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News